Konnan gives an update on AEW stars Santana and Ortiz.

The duo, also known as LAX/Proud & Powerful, were reportedly butting heads back in 2022 and were apparently looking to split up prior to Santana suffering a gruesome injury at Blood & Guts. Konnan addresses the longtime tag team’s beef during a recent interview with Inside The Ropes.

I don’t know because you know, for a while here, Ortiz and Santana haven’t been seeing eye to eye. I’ve been talking to both of them to see if they will reunite. I think that you know, the problem was that LAX originally — the first time I ever talked to Tony [Khan], he told me about LAX. And then the next thing I knew when I inquired about it, you know, he wanted me to come in and manage it.

Santana and Ortiz were paired with Chris Jericho as members of the Inner Circle. Konnan believes that the group hindered what Santana and Ortiz could do and that Santana was pissed off because it never led to anything for him and Ortiz.

And then when I inquired about it — or it might have been Cody — but then when I inquired about it Tony was like, ‘Oh Jericho’s is going to use them.’ And I was like, ‘That’s a weird fit. But f*ck it.’ Then when I saw that, and I love Jericho, he’s one of my best friends, but bro, he did nothing with them. I mean, absolutely nothing with them. And so these guys died a slow death and Santana was p*ssed off, and he has every reason to be, the guy’s f*cking uber-talented and you’re not doing sh*t with him.

Finally, Konnan would be asked about if he thinks Santana and Ortiz will ever reunite.

I hope so. I think so. You never know, maybe when we have our show, we’ll bring them over there if they’re not working with AEW.

You can check out the full interview here.