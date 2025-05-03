A big main event has been announced for tonight’s special episode of AEW Collision.

Heading into the weekly Saturday night prime time program, which airs on TBS instead of TNT this week, a big two out of three falls main event match has been announced for the show.

Now officially added to the advertised lineup for the May 3 episode is FTR duo Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler (with Stokely Hathaway) vs. Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly of Paragon in a two out of three falls match.

Additionally, a special “$1,000 High-Speed 4-Way” match pitting Kevin Knight vs. Sammy Guevara vs. AR Fox vs. RUSH has been announced as another late addition to the lineup.

Previously announced for tonight’s show, which emanates from Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey, is Harley Cameron vs. Megan Bayne, “Timeless” Toni Storm (c) vs. Lady Frost in an AEW Women’s Championship Eliminator, as well as Josh Alexander vs. Brody King.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Collision results coverage from Atlantic City, NJ.

The tradition of Saturday Night Wrestling returns to TBS, TONIGHT!@LexyNair and @MarkSterlingEsq break down TONIGHT’s action! Tune in LIVE for Saturday Night #AEWCollision from Atlantic City, NJ at 8pm ET/7pm CT on TBS + MAX TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/8LbuY4Ymre — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 3, 2025

