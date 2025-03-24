Adam Cole is determined to get another shot at the TNT Championship after his recent encounters with Daniel Garcia.

Cole first challenged Garcia on the March 1st episode of AEW Collision, but the match ended in a no contest due to interference from Shane Taylor Promotions.

On Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision, Cole challenged Garcia again, but the match ended in a time-limit draw.

On Sunday night’s episode of AEW Collision, Cole expressed his frustration, claiming that he had Garcia beat and that the time limit saved him. He vowed that in their next encounter, there would be no outside interference or a time limit, and he would become the next champion.

‘The time limit saved you!’

Adam Cole is determined to challenge Daniel Garcia once again for the TNT Championship! Watch #AEWCollision on TNT + Max@AdamColePro | @KORcombat | @roderickstrong pic.twitter.com/CfFEzfx4S1 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 24, 2025

Toni Storm will defend her AEW Women’s Championship against Megan Bayne at AEW Dynasty 2025. The match was confirmed during this week’s episode of AEW Collision: Slam Dunk Sunday.

Storm issued the challenge on the March 19th episode of AEW Dynamite and followed up with another message to Bayne on AEW Collision.

#AEWDynasty Sunday, Apr 6

Philadelphia

8ET / 5PT

LIVE on PPV! AEW Women’s World Title

Toni Storm vs Megan Bayne Since her debut, @MeganBayne, has been unstoppable! Can #AEW Women’s World Champion, Timeless Toni Storm, halt the charging Megasus? Find out LIVE at #AEWDynasty! pic.twitter.com/eFivVY4bs8 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 24, 2025

Will the timeless reign continue? Can “Timeless” Toni Storm overcome the power of Megan Bayne at #AEWDynasty? Watch #AEWCollision on TNT + Max#ToniStorm pic.twitter.com/t8shU7nrY1 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 24, 2025

At AEW Revolution 2025, Chris Jericho attacked Gravity before their match, stealing his mask and attacking his brother Bandido when he tried to intervene.

On this week’s episode of AEW Collision, after defeating Johnny TV, Bandido called out Jericho and his stablemates Big Bill and Bryan Keith. Bandido demanded that Jericho return the stolen mask, but Jericho taunted him by putting it on.

Bandido responded with a punch and fought back against Jericho, Bill, and Keith, ultimately escaping with the mask.

You can check out the updated lineup for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite below:

* Kenny Omega vs. Blake Christian

* Kyle Fletcher vs. Brody King

* Toni Storm & Thunder Rosa vs. Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford

* Mark Davis vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

* Mark Briscoe vs. Konosuke Takeshita

* Rated FTR (Cope, Dax Harwood, and Cash Wheeler) interview with Tony Schiavone.

* MJF responds to the Hurt Syndicate’s offer.

And finally, you can check out the updated AEW Dynasty 2025 card below:

* AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. Swerve Strickland

* AEW International Championship Match: Kenny Omega vs. Mike Bailey vs. Ricochet

* AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Toni Storm vs. Megan Bayne