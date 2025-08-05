Karrion Kross and Scarlett may very well be on their way out of WWE.

According to a report from Fightful Select, neither Kross nor Scarlett were backstage at this week’s WWE RAW TV tapings. Behind the scenes, a WWE higher-up has revealed that both of their current contracts are set to expire this weekend. As of today (Monday), no new offers have been presented to them.

Additionally, it’s believed that Kross and Scarlett haven’t even been informed that their deals are nearing expiration. As you’d expect, that lack of communication has left their future with the company in question.

If new agreements aren’t reached within the next few days, the duo will immediately become free agents.

Randy Orton has reportedly been approached by Jelly Roll about recording a cover of his entrance theme, “Voices.” According to a report from Fightful Select, sources within WWE say the SummerSlam 2025 celebrity guest brought up the idea to Orton, who was said to be “very receptive” to it.

The two were paired together at WWE SummerSlam (Night One) for a tag match against Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre. Leading up to the bout, Jelly Roll performed Orton’s theme song as part of his entrance.

Numerous people within WWE believe that Orton will advocate for the cover to move forward.