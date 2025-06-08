R-Truth is officially back in WWE — though, technically, he never really left. And no, this wasn’t a storyline.

At the conclusion of WWE Money in the Bank 2025, R-Truth shocked fans by attacking John Cena during the main event. Just a week earlier, he had publicly announced what many believed to be his release from WWE. However, WWE quietly clarified to Fightful that it was actually a contract expiration that hadn’t officially taken place yet. Behind the scenes, sources close to Ron “R-Truth” Killings say he’s already signed a new deal. His son, Christopher Killings, appeared to confirm the news with a cryptic — but clear — social media post.

In the days following Truth’s departure, a wave of wrestling promoters and companies reached out to try to book him, believing he was truly a free agent. Numerous WWE talents also confirmed that the situation was not a work. Several described emotional goodbyes and said the backstage atmosphere was one of shock and disappointment. One source put it bluntly – “There were a lot of tears. Killings was shocked and kind of disgusted. We all were.”

According to talent close to the situation, Truth was let go in a “cold and impersonal” way — reportedly notified by a lower-level talent relations employee rather than anyone from upper management.

Truth reportedly ignored multiple WWE attempts to reconnect throughout the week, until WWE CEO Nick Khan personally intervened. Sources say Khan’s involvement led to a new contract being worked out in what was described as a “meet halfway” agreement on a new contract.

One veteran who’s worked with Killings for more than a decade said, “Ronnie wouldn’t lie to us. If this was a work, he’d just ask us to keep quiet. He’d never go that far. And I think Paul [Levesque] knows working the locker room is just bad taste.”

Triple H, during the post-show press conference, implied that Truth’s exit and return were all part of the show — but not everyone is buying that. Several talents refute his claims. Christopher Killings also posted a “cap” emoji (internet slang for “lie”) in direct response to Triple H’s statement. One veteran commented, “See? You can’t control all these conversations.”

Another longtime wrestler was even more candid, saying, “I don’t believe for a second that this was some grand plan. And I can tell Hunter hates it when the fans hijack the story.”

A close friend of Killings inside WWE summed it up with a mix of humor and heartbreak, saying, “It’s hard to feel good when we fired Santa Claus.”

Fortunately, the tone backstage has since shifted. Now, the mood is one of relief and celebration following Truth’s unexpected return.

It is said that the deal came together in the final 72 hours before the event.