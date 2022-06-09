A big Ladder Match and more has been announced for next Wednesday’s Road Rager edition of AEW Dynamite from the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, MO.

Road Rager will see AEW World Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express defend their titles in a Triple Threat Ladder Match against The Young Bucks and The Hardys.

The Ladder Match was made after a segment on tonight’s AEW Dynamite, where The Bucks and The Hardys argued about who deserves a title shot. Christian Cage then interrupted with the champs, and challenged The Bucks and The Hardys to next week’s Ladder Match. Jungle Boy seemed a bit annoyed with Cage due to the challenge, and with Cage bringing up how Jungle Boy was pinned in last week’s 10-man match on Dynamite in Los Angeles, with his friends and family in the crow.

Road Rager will also feature the second of four qualifying matches for the Fatal 4 Way to crown the inaugural AEW All-Atlantic Champion at Forbidden Door. Miro will face Ethan Page next week, with the winner advancing to Forbidden Door to join PAC (who defeated Buddy Matthews to qualify tonight), the winner of Malakai Black vs. Penta Oscura, and the winner of a NJPW match to be determined. You can click here for full details and video of the new AEW All-Atlantic Title.

Finally, AEW has announced a big 20-on-1 Handicap Class Action Elimination Match for next week’s special edition of Dynamite. Wardlow will go up against 20 “plaintiffs,” who are security guards that are suing him for the attacks he dished out during the build-up to Wardlow’s win over MJF at Double Or Nothing. These opponents will be enhancement talents. Mark Sterling revealed the match during tonight’s Dynamite, as seen in the video below.

Below is the updated line-up, along with related Dynamite clips of Sterling and the tag teams:

* Chris Jericho vs. Ortiz in a Hair vs. Hair match

* 20-on-1 Handicap Class Action Elimination Match with Wardlow vs. 20 “plaintiffs,” who are security guards he’s recently attacked

* AEW All-Atlantic Title Fatal 4 Way Qualifier: Miro vs. Ethan Page with the winner advancing to Forbidden Door to join PAC, the winner of Malakai Black vs. Penta Oscura, and the winner of a NJPW match to be determined. The Fatal 4 Way winner will be crowned the inaugural AEW All-Atlantic Champion

* AEW World Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express defend in a Triple Threat Ladder Match against The Hardys and The Young Bucks

Newly freed @realWardlow looks to the future by tearing up the past but @MarkSterlingEsq just can't seem to let bygones be bygones… Tune in NOW to #AEW Dynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/7y5OGg6UGd — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 9, 2022

