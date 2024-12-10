Drew McIntyre and Sami Zayn will be facing off on this weekend’s edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event.

During this week’s episode of WWE RAW, Zayn issued a challenge to McIntyre after a promo segment between himself and Seth Rollins.

McIntyre blindsided Sami as he was heading up the ramp, which resulted in RAW General Manager Adam Pearce telling the Scottish Psychopath to pack his bags and go home.

You can check out some highlights from the segment below:

"This thing with CM Punk and you, it brings out the worst in you."@SamiZayn knows where @WWERollins is headed with @CMPunk, and promises to stay out of it going forward. 👀#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/lxI5H5u7go — WWE (@WWE) December 10, 2024

BREAKING NEWS Gunther will defend the #WWE World Heavyweight Title against Finn Balor AND Damian Priest on Saturday Night's Main Event! #WWERaw #SNME — USA Network (@USANetwork) December 10, 2024

