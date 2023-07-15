The match is on.

Pro Wrestling NOAH has announced that IWGP United States Champion Will Ospreay will face the legendary Naomichi Marufuji at Marufuji’s 25th Anniversary event on September 17th. This will be the first time the two have ever faced each other in singles-action.

Ospreay had been campaigning to face Marufuji for the last couple of months. He took to Twitter this morning to comment on the match. He writes, “This means more to me than anyone will ever understand. I’m honoured to step foot on the Ark and face my hero Marufuji San. September 17th.”