Jesse Ventura is expected to be part of the upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event show. As of now, there is no word on what exactly he'll be doing.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer stated the following,

“Right now there are plans for Jesse Ventura on the show. The role is to be determined. Right now the idea is for him not to announce the entire show, perhaps an interview segment or announcing a match but the idea now is simply for him to be part of the show for nostalgia reasons. There is a story going around now that the reason Ventura wasn’t fired in 1986 when Hulk Hogan told Vince McMahon that Ventura was trying to start a union and was going to plan a walkout right before WrestleMania II if the talent didn’t get certain demands is because Dick Ebersol liked him so much as an announcer for SNME. I don’t know that to be accurate but it’s the story that went around.”

In an update on the show, Meltzer is now reporting that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens has been internally discussed about taking place on the return episode of SNME.

Meltzer added, “While not 100 percent, we’re told it looks like the first Rhodes vs. Owens title match would be on that show.”

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event will be taking place on December 14, 2024, from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Long Island, NY.