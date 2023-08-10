AEW has confirmed a huge matchup for All In.

Following their victory over the Hardy Boyz on tonight’s AEW Dynamite the Young Bucks called out the tag team champions FTR, who challenged the Bucks to a matchup at the huge pay-per-view event, which takes place on August 27th from Wembley Stadium. The Bucks accepted the challenge and the match is now set.

Sunday, August 27#AEWAllIn

London @wembleystadium

6pm BST/1pm ET/10am PT@AEW World Tag Team Title Match@DaxFTR/@CashWheelerFTR vs@youngbucks As announced tonight on #AEWDynamite, on the biggest stage in pro wrestling,

FTR will defend the World Tag Team Title vs Young Bucks! pic.twitter.com/5CZ1Zp36Vp — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) August 10, 2023

UPDATED LINEUP FOR ALL IN

AEW World Championship Match

MJF (c) vs. Adam Cole

AEW Tag Team Championship Match

FTR (c) vs. The Young Bucks