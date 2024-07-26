The match is on.

At tonight’s AEW panel at San Diego Comic Con it was confirmed that Mercedes Moné would be defending her TBS Championship against Britt Baker at the All In pay-per-view event on August 25th.

Mercedes Mone Vs Britt Baker for the championship at All-In is confirmed by Tony Kahn at #SDCC #sdcc2024 #aew

BREAKING NEWS!!! MERCEDES MONÉ VS BRITT BAKER IS OFFICIAL FOR AEW ALL IN AFTER MERCEDES SURPRISE CONFRONTS BRITT AT SAN DIEGO COMIC CON!!!!

TBS Champion The CEO Mercedes Moné will defend her title vs Dr. Britt Baker DMD, 25/8 at #AEWAllIn London!

AEW World Championship Match:

Swerve Strickland (c) vs. Bryan Danielson

AEW World Championship Match:

‘Timeless’ Toni Storm (c) vs. Mariah May

AEW TBS Championship Match:

Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Britt Baker

AEW TNT Championship Match:

Jack Perry (c) vs. Darby Allin

AEW American (International) Championship Match:

MJF (c) vs. Will Ospreay