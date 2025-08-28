With WWE Clash in Paris just days away, there may still be room for one more blockbuster addition to the card — and it could pit two former world champions against each other.

On today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that there’s a “solid chance” that Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton will be added to Sunday’s pay-per-view event. He said, “It’s not 100%, but it has definitely been talked about.” WWE intends to run McIntyre vs. Orton before McIntyre eventually challenges Cody Rhodes.

The potential matchup stems from Orton’s return on last week’s edition of WWE SmackDown, where he blindsided McIntyre with an RKO. While WWE has yet to make the bout official, the possibility of these two colliding in Paris is very much on the table.

WWE Clash in Paris takes place Sunday, August 31, at the Paris La Défense Arena in Nanterre, France. As of now, five matches are confirmed for the event.

John Cena shocked fans by turning heel on the Boston Red Sox during an MLB matchup between the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies. Cena appeared on the big screen rallying the crowd with a loud “Let’s Go Mets” chant, which fired up the team on their way to a 6-0 win.

You can watch the clip below:

John Cena is a Mets fan!pic.twitter.com/mjH6Cs2SKy — Ben Yoel (@Ben_Yoel) August 27, 2025

Kevin Owens was spotted at the NASCAR Coke Zero Sugar 400 in Daytona, where many fans noticed he looked leaner than usual.

Owens later jumped on Twitter to clear the air, jokingly assuring everyone that he’s “still fat.” He wrote,

“Guys, stop panicking! I’m still fat! Everyone needs to calm down.”

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) details his neck surgery he had last month, his timetable and next steps in his recovery, and how he has been enjoying his time away from the ring. pic.twitter.com/hT9eUlMAPR — Scotte Sprinkle (@ScotteSprinkle) August 23, 2025

WWE EVOLVE talent Kendal Grey isn’t often featured on NXT television, but she still makes a point to attend every taping and watch from backstage.

During a recent appearance on the “Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg” podcast, Grey talked about her routine of being present at the NXT tapings. Rosenberg then asked if attending the shows was a required responsibility for members of the EVOLVE roster.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On attending all the NXT TV tapings: “I’m not on NXT every week, but I do go and watch every single week in the gorilla or whatever. I’m always back there watching and observing and seeing what’s going on.”

On if attending the TV tapings is mandatory for EVOLVE wrestlers: “I feel like when we first got there, they mentioned to go. I don’t think everyone goes every Tuesday. I feel like I- personally, me, if I’m taking this job serious and I want to make it far, I feel like going is the best thing for me to learn, to watch. There’s so much things to learn just by watching. So I definitely like to be in that environment because one day I’m hoping to be there on a Tuesday going out for a match. So it’s- I feel like that’s the best way to get comfortable is sitting there watching how behind the scenes (works) just so when it’s my turn, I can feel good about doing it.”