A huge match is in the works for AEW’s All Out pay-per-view.

According to Ibou from WrestlePurists and later confirmed by Fightful Select, AEW is planning to run Adam Page vs. Swerve Strickland at the event, which takes place on September 7th from the NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois. What isn’t known is whether the match will be for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship. Swerve is set to defend the title against Bryan Danielson in the main event of AEW All In, a match that will see the American Dragon put his career on the line. However, The Hangman has been saying for weeks that he plans on taking everything from Swerve, so him costing him the title to Danielson is not out of the question.

Page and Swerve has grown into one of AEW’s most historic blood feuds. The two last faced off in the Blood & Guts matchup between Team AEW and The Elite, but Page was mainly focused on getting revenge on his nemesis. Their last singles matchup was the epic Texas Deathmatch from the 2023 AEW Full Gear pay-per-view.

