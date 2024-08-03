A huge match may be in the works for John Cena as the former 16-time world champion prepares for his retirement tour.

WRKD Wrestling is reporting that Cena battling the Ring General GUNTHER is penned in as a marquee matchup for a WWE premium live event. This makes GUNTHER’s world title showdown against Damian Priest later this evening at SummerSlam an even bigger deal. If GUNTHER were to walk into his matchup against Cena as a world champion, that means that if Cena wins he will make history and break the all-time world title reign record held by Ric Flair.

Cena announced his retirement tour at WWE Money In The Bank earlier this summer. He has yet to wrestle any matches since then, but the WWE Universe should expect him to be competing sooner rather than later.