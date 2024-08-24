A huge match is apparently in the works for WWE WrestleMania 41.

According to WRKD Wrestling, WWE is planning to run CM Punk versus Seth Rollins at next year’s Showcase of the Immortals in Las Vegas. Punk and Rollins have been butting heads ever since the Second City Saint made his shocking return to WWE back at Survivor Series 2023. The two were initially set to clash at WrestleMania XL, but an injury to Punk in the Royal Rumble kept him sidelined until August, with his first singles match back being against Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam.

Punk is set to face McIntyre at Bash in Berlin in a strap match. Meanwhile, Rollins is out of action dealing with an injury and was written off of television after Bronson Reed attacked him with multiple Tsunamis.