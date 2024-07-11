Tonight’s AEW Dynamite took place from the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada and was broadcast on the TBS station. Here were the big news items from the show.

-Will Ospreay vs. MJF for the AEW International Championship was announced for next week’s show, which will be the 250th episode of Dynamite.

-Swerve Strickland announced that he will be joining Blood & Guts, but for team AEW. That means the world champion will be joining Mark Briscoe in taking on The Elite (Young Bucks & Kazuchika Okada). However, Adam Page did tell the Young Bucks that he will be joining them for the match.

-PAC won a four-way matchup to earn a future shot at the AEW International Championship. The Bastard says that it could happen at All In.

-Another huge matchup announced for Dynamite 250. Swerve Strickland will be taking on Kazuchika Okada in a champion vs. champion showdown.

-Mariah May defeated Willow Nightingale in the main event to win the Owen Hart memorial tournament. She will now challenge Toni Storm for the AEW women’s championship at AEW All In. May would then attack Storm afterward!!