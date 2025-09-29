— Bad Bunny has officially been announced as the headliner for the Super Bowl LX halftime show. The reveal came on Sunday, September 28.

Super Bowl LX is set for February 8, 2026, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, and will be broadcast on NBC and Peacock.

In addition to his music career, Bad Bunny has an impressive history with WWE. A former 24/7 Champion, he’s competed at WrestleMania and in the men’s Royal Rumble. His most recent in-ring appearance came at WWE Backlash 2023 in Puerto Rico, where he defeated Damian Priest in a street fight.

— WWE’s official website appears to have spoiled a key storyline twist from NXT: No Mercy.

One of the ongoing angles at the event centered on Lainey Reid, who was announced as unable to compete in her scheduled WWE Speed Women’s Title match against Sol Ruca due to an injury. Reid later appeared in a walking boot and had a tense confrontation with Lola Vice.

Later in the night, Vice challenged Jacy Jayne for the NXT Women’s Championship. The match ended with Vice being attacked by a masked figure, allowing Jayne to retain. However, in WWE’s recap of the pay-per-view event, the first line of their review revealed that the interference came from Reid, spoiling the mystery behind the masked attacker. The original post stated the following,

“Jacy Jayne retained the NXT Women’s Championship thanks to a shocking assist from Lainey Reid.

The champion used her technician skills to keep the powerful Vice off her feet and pinned down to the mat. The champion continued her assault on the outside, which included a huge rolling senton into the steel steps.

One swift kick from Vice rocked Jayne and changed the complexion of the match, and the champion unleashed a flurry of strikes as her family cheered from ringside.

Vice seemingly had the match won, but Fallon Henley pulled the official out of the ring to stop the count and was ejected from ringside.

Out of options, Jayne grabbed the NXT Women’s Title and tried to use it as a weapon, but she was thwarted by the official.

Out of nowhere, Jayne hit Rolling Encore, but Vice executed her Spinning Backfist and fell out of the ring.

A hooded figure appeared and cracked Vice with a running knee strike at ringside. Moments later, the challenger rolled back into the ring and suffered a final Rolling Encore.

The first line was later edited to “Jacy Jayne is still the NXT Women’s Champion, but not without some controversy.”