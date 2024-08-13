A new matchup has been announced for WWE Bash in Berlin.
Dominik Mysterio and WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan will be teaming up to face Rhea Ripley & Damian Priest in a mixed tag team matchup at the premium live event, which takes place on August 31st from the Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany. The match was made official during this evening’s edition of WWE Raw.
BREAKING NEWS: @ArcherOfInfamy & @RheaRipley_WWE take on @YaOnlyLivvOnce & @DomMysterio35 at #WWEBash on Saturday, August 31!
UPDATED LINEUP FOR BASH AT BERLIN:
WWE Undisputed Universal Championship Match:
Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens
WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match:
GUNTHER (c) vs. Randy Orton
Rhea Ripley & Damian Priest vs. Liv Morgan & Dominik Mysterio