AEW’s CM Punk is at the San Jose Civic Center for tonight’s NJPW Battle In The Valley pay-per-view. He is sitting in the media section of the event.

It was noted by Fightful Select that about a month ago Punk inquired about taking in tonight’s show. There’s no word yet on if he will be involved.

CM Punk is in San Jose to attend the NJPW Battle in the Valley show! pic.twitter.com/t4HX4UPMdB — Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 (@DrainBamager) February 19, 2023

