The Phenomenal One is in the house for tonight’s TNA Final Resolution pay-per-view event.

Fightful Select is reporting that WWE Superstar AJ Styles, who lives in the area, is backstage at tonight’s show.

As of this writing, there’s no word on if he’ll be involved in the show. For now, he’s simply been seen hanging out backstage with the talent.

Styles is said to be in “good spirits” and isn’t sporting a cast, brace or on crutches.

