Next week’s episode of WWE RAW in Birmingham, England will have a special start time of 3 PM EST/12 PM PST. This is due to the time difference between the United States and Europe.

Pwinsider is reporting that Stephanie McMahon was backstage at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA for Monday’s episode of WWE RAW.

Rhea Ripley ‘officially’ showed off her new tattoo on this week’s episode of WWE RAW, as you can see below:

Paul Heyman took some jabs at Tommy Dreamer during this week’s episode of WWE RAW.

In the night’s main event, Jey Uso was set to battle Bron Breakker, but Heyman raised the stakes as Jey tried to verbally cut Breakker down.

With RAW emanating from Philadelphia, Heyman name-dropped legends like The Sandman, New Jack, Rob Van Dam, and the late Sabu. He stated,

“In the name of the late, great Tommy Dreamer… yeah, I know he’s not dead yet, but he should be.”

Breakker chimed in with, “He’s still alive?” prompting Heyman to respond, “Yeah, unfortunately.”

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean sat ringside with the Lombardi Trophy at Monday’s episode of WWE RAW.

DeJean was spotlighted on camera and recognized by Michael Cole and Corey Graves, while Eagles security figure Big Dom was also shown in attendance.

The Lombardi Trophy, of course, is presented to the winners of the Super Bowl, and the Eagles currently hold that honor after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.