“Huge New Signing” Coming to The Robert Stone Brand?

It looks like tonight’s WWE NXT Great American Bash episode may bring a new addition to The Robert Stone Brand.
Stone took to Twitter last night and said he will be revealing a “huge new signing” on tonight’s show.
“My secretary Harriet just sent the paperwork over for my HUGE new signing I’ll be revealing tomorrow on @WWENXT baby. Can ya feel it??? The #RobertStoneBrand is on the rise. I know it. @WWE_Aliyah knows it. The @USA_Network knows it,” Stone wrote last night.
Last week’s show saw Stone and Aliyah lose a 2-on-1 Handicap Match to Rhea Ripley. Ripley was to join their group if she lost.
Below is Stone’s full tweet and exchange with Aliyah:
My secretary Harriet just sent the paperwork over for my HUGE new signing I’ll be revealing tomorrow on @WWENXT baby. Can ya feel it??? The #RobertStoneBrand is on the rise. I know it. @WWE_Aliyah knows it. The @USA_Network knows it.
— #RobertStoneBrand (@RobertStoneWWE) July 7, 2020
Power in numbers remember ???
— #RobertStoneBrand (@RobertStoneWWE) July 7, 2020
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
- AEW Star Billy Gunn Sends Cease & Desist Letter to Indie Wrestler
- WWE Reveals How to Win the “Eye For An Eye” Match at Extreme Rules
- Chris Jericho Reacts to WWE’s “Eye For An Eye” Match Announcement
- Kairi Sane Staying with WWE?
- Roman Reigns: “I Might Be The Most Important Royal Rumble Competitor Of All Time”
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- Arn Anderson Recalls The Shield Being A Dominant Faction, Says WWE Should Just Let Seth Rollins Do His Thing
- Vince McMahon Reportedly Scraps RAW Title Change Due to Crowd Issue
- Heath Slater and Drew McIntyre React to Slater’s RAW Return, Slater on His Future
- Arn Anderson On Why John Cena Didn’t Want The WWE To Sign A.J. Styles
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Drew McIntyre Insults Lana In Response to Her Comments on Sleeping with Him
- Shawn Michaels Involved In Heated Argument at WWE NXT “Takeover: In Your House”
- Dave Crist Reportedly Removed From IMPACT Locker Room After Failing To Apologize To Rich Swann For Injury