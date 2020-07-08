“Huge New Signing” Coming to The Robert Stone Brand?

It looks like tonight’s WWE NXT Great American Bash episode may bring a new addition to The Robert Stone Brand.

Stone took to Twitter last night and said he will be revealing a “huge new signing” on tonight’s show.

“My secretary Harriet just sent the paperwork over for my HUGE new signing I’ll be revealing tomorrow on @WWENXT baby. Can ya feel it??? The #RobertStoneBrand is on the rise. I know it. @WWE_Aliyah knows it. The @USA_Network knows it,” Stone wrote last night.

Last week’s show saw Stone and Aliyah lose a 2-on-1 Handicap Match to Rhea Ripley. Ripley was to join their group if she lost.

Below is Stone’s full tweet and exchange with Aliyah:

My secretary Harriet just sent the paperwork over for my HUGE new signing I’ll be revealing tomorrow on @WWENXT baby. Can ya feel it??? The #RobertStoneBrand is on the rise. I know it. @WWE_Aliyah knows it. The @USA_Network knows it. — #RobertStoneBrand (@RobertStoneWWE) July 7, 2020

Power in numbers remember ??? — #RobertStoneBrand (@RobertStoneWWE) July 7, 2020

