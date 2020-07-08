 "Huge New Signing" Coming to The Robert Stone Brand?

“Huge New Signing” Coming to The Robert Stone Brand?

One comment

It looks like tonight’s WWE NXT Great American Bash episode may bring a new addition to The Robert Stone Brand.

Stone took to Twitter last night and said he will be revealing a “huge new signing” on tonight’s show.

“My secretary Harriet just sent the paperwork over for my HUGE new signing I’ll be revealing tomorrow on @WWENXT baby. Can ya feel it??? The #RobertStoneBrand is on the rise. I know it. @WWE_Aliyah knows it. The @USA_Network knows it,” Stone wrote last night.

Last week’s show saw Stone and Aliyah lose a 2-on-1 Handicap Match to Rhea Ripley. Ripley was to join their group if she lost.

Below is Stone’s full tweet and exchange with Aliyah:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

RECENT POSTS

Home | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Contact | Privacy Policy