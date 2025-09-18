WWE has announced a big opening match for the WWE WrestlePalooza on ESPN debut event.

As noted, the company kicks off the WWE on ESPN era this Saturday, with the first-ever premium live event scheduled as WWE WrestlePalooza takes place from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

During today’s episode of The Pat McAfee Show, it was revealed that the main event between John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar will actually serve as the opening match of the show.

WWE WrestlePalooza on ESPN takes place the same day as the AEW All Out: Toronto show on 9/20.