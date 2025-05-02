When it’s live television, anything can happen.

TNA Wrestling faced some big production issues at the start of their special late night live episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV, TNA+ and Sportsnet+ on Thursday night.

The entire first in-ring segment and follow-up backstage segment did not air at all on the TNA+ feed.

The company issued the following statement on social media addressing the issue:

“We apologize for the technical difficulties with the beginning of TNA iMPACT on TNA+. iMPACT! is now streaming and we’ll work to have a complete VOD available as soon as possible after the event.”