Last night’s AEW Dynamite from Cleveland saw Jon Moxley defeat CM Punk in roughly three minutes to become the company’s undisputed world champion. Mox took advantage of Punk’s injured foot, then nailed the Chicago Savior with two Death Riders on his path towards a one-sided victory. However, it doesn’t appear that the feud is over.

According to the Wrestling Observer, a rematch is expected to take place as the main event of the September 4th ALL OUT pay-per-view. The report adds that the match has not been announced yet, with speculation being that a stipulation could potentially be added. Head journalist Dave Meltzer does state that he believes AEW should announce the matchup as soon as possible “while also conceding that the decision to buy pay-per-views is usually a last-minute one.”

Last week’s show Punk had mentioned in a promo with Moxley that they were set for the pay-per-view main event already, but after multiple brawls the decision was made by Tony Khan to have the match last night.

