The road to AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: London picks up tonight in Cincy.
Ahead of the August 13 episode of AEW Dynamite from Cincinnati, Ohio, AEW President Tony Khan has surfaced on social media with a pair of big announcements.
The AEW boss-man confirmed the return of Samoa Joe for tonight’s show, as well as an All Star 8-Man Tag with a mystery star from NJPW.
For the former, Joe will join fellow members of The Opps, Powerhouse Hobbs and Katsuyori Shibata, as the AEW Trios Champions square off against LFI.
In the All Star 8-Man Tag, it will be TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher teaming up with Josh Alexander & The Young Bucks against the team of Hologram, Brody King, Tomohiro Ishii and a mystery NJPW partner.
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite
8pm ET/7pm CT
TONIGHT
All Star 8-Man Tag
TNT Champion @KyleFletcherPro/@YoungBucks/@Walking_Weapon
vs
Tomohiro Ishii/@AEWHologram/@BrodyXKing + ?@TheDonCallis challenged @njpw1972 to send one of their best to Dynamite!
We find out who it is
TONIGHT pic.twitter.com/sIPaARojqP
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) August 13, 2025
#AEWDynamite
8pm ET/7pm CT
TONIGHT
World Trios Champions The Opps
vs
LFI@SamoaJoe will return TONIGHT!
After LFI attacked @K_Shibata2022 on Saturday for the second time, Joe will team with@TrueWillieHobbs + Shibata vs @RUSHToroBlanco @Dralistico_LFI + @BeastMortos
TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/fLVxFuKGR9
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) August 13, 2025