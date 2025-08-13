The road to AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: London picks up tonight in Cincy.

Ahead of the August 13 episode of AEW Dynamite from Cincinnati, Ohio, AEW President Tony Khan has surfaced on social media with a pair of big announcements.

The AEW boss-man confirmed the return of Samoa Joe for tonight’s show, as well as an All Star 8-Man Tag with a mystery star from NJPW.

For the former, Joe will join fellow members of The Opps, Powerhouse Hobbs and Katsuyori Shibata, as the AEW Trios Champions square off against LFI.

In the All Star 8-Man Tag, it will be TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher teaming up with Josh Alexander & The Young Bucks against the team of Hologram, Brody King, Tomohiro Ishii and a mystery NJPW partner.

