A new matchup has been announced for the August 21st episode of AEW Dynamite.

The Elite (Young Bucks & Jack Perry) will be clashing with FTR and Darby Allin at the event, which takes place from the Utilita Arena Cardiff in Cardiff, Wales. This will be a sneak preview of two matches for this Sunday’s All In PPV, where Perry defends the TNT Championship against Darby Allin and The Young Bucks put the tag team titles on the line against FTR and The Acclaimed.

The news was broken by company president Tony Khan on social media.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR DYNAMITE:

-Bryan Danielson & AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland have final showdown before All In

-FTR & Darby Allin vs. The Young Bucks & Jack Perry

-Kazuchika Okada vs. Claudio Castagnoli for the AEW Continental Championship

-“Timeless” Toni Storm (c) vs. Saraya for the AEW Women’s Championship

-Big Bill vs. HOOK

-MJF and Will Ospreay face-to-face