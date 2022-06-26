Tonight’s AEW & NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view is expected to feature one massive surprise, as NJPW superstar Zack Sabre Jr. prepares to face a mystery opponent handpicked by Bryan Danielson, who was pulled from the match due to an injury. This very same mystery man will also be replacing the American Dragon in Wednesday’s Blood & Guts matchup against the Jericho Appreciation Society.

According to Fightful Select, AEW has already begun making promotional materials for this Wednesday’s second-ever Blood & Guts contest, and it features a former WWE superstar. SPOILERS BELOW.

The publication reveals that Claudio Castagnoli, better known to fans as Cesaro in WWE, is the aforementioned star the material is produced around. This all but confirms that the Swiss-Superman will be competing at this evening’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

Claudio quietly exited WWE after his contract expired back in February of this year. While his deal contained no non-compete clause, he chose to remain inactive for the last few months, and had only returned to training in the ring a few weeks ago.

