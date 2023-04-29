AEW President Tony Khan announced this evening on Twitter that top superstars Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley will clash inside a steel cage on the May 10th episode of Dynamite from Detroit, Michigan.

As noted, Omega called out Moxley following this past week’s episode of Dynamite and begged Tony Khan to lock him inside a steel cage with his old rival. This came after Moxley and the rest of the Blackpool Combat Club jammed a screwdriver into the head of Konosuke Takeshita during a brawl will The Elite.

Khan made the announcement following this evening’s AEW Rampage.

Wednesday, 5/10

Detroit, MI

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

Live on TBS, 8pm ET/7pm CT Steel Cage Match@KennyOmegamanX vs @JonMoxley At @LCArena_Detroit on May 10

Kenny Omega + Jon Moxley will renew the most intense rivalry in AEW in a Steel Cage live on Wednesday Night Dynamite! pic.twitter.com/MDsFrQAt9O — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 28, 2023

Omega and Moxley have collided three times under the AEW banner. The Purveyor of Violence defeated The Cleaner in an Unsanctioned Lights Out match at the 2019 Full Gear pay-per-view. However, Omega dethroned Moxley to become the AEW world champion at the 2020 Winter Is Coming television special, then won the exploding barbed wire rematch at Revolution 2021.

This is the first matchup announced for the May 10th Dynamite. You can check out the updated May 3rd Dynamite lineup here.