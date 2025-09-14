— Mark Briscoe announced the stipulation for his match against MJF at AEW All Out during this week’s episode of Collision. The bout will be a Tables and Thumbtacks No Disqualification match.

— As we previously reported here on WrestlingHeadlines.com, Big Bill called out Eddie Kingston during last week’s episode of AEW Collision, prompting Kingston to tell him to “send a location.” On this week’s episode of Collision, Bill did just that. After defeating Max Caster, he challenged Kingston to face him at AEW All Out on September 20.

This match will mark Kingston’s first in-ring appearance since May 2024, when he suffered a torn ACL and meniscus.

— You can check out the updated lineup for Wednesday night’s ‘September To Remember’ themed episode of AEW Dynamite below:

* AEW World Tag Team Championship 4-Way Ladder Match Qualifier: Bang Bang Gang vs. The Young Bucks

* AEW World Tag Team Championship 4-Way Ladder Match Qualifier: Hechicero & Josh Alexander vs. Top Flight

* AEW Unified Championship Eliminator: The Beast Mortos vs. Mascara Dorada

* Bobby Lashley vs. Toa Liona

* Jon Moxley vs. Roderick Strong

* Queen Aminata vs. Thekla

* Riho vs. Robyn Renegade

— And finally, you can check out the updated lineup for the September 20th AEW All Out 2025 pay-per-view event below:

* AEW World Championship: Hangman Page (c) vs. Kyle Fletcher

* AEW Women’s World Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Thekla vs. Jamie Hayter vs. Kris Statlander

* AEW TBS Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Riho

* AEW Unified Championship: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Konosuke Takeshita vs. The Beast Mortos OR Mascara Dorada

* Ladder Match for AEW World Tag Team Championships: Brodido (c) vs. Three Teams TBD

* Coffin Match: Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin

* Tables & Thumbtacks No DQ Match: Mark Briscoe vs. MJF

* Adam Copeland & Christian Cage vs. FTR

* The Hurt Syndicate vs. Ricochet & GoA

* Big Bill vs. Eddie Kingston

* Tornado Tailgate Brawl: Harley Cameron, Mina Shirakawa, Queen Aminata, and Willow Nightingale vs. Megan Bayne, Penelope Ford, Julia Hart and Skye Blue