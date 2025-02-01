Bully Ray says there is a “huge” surprise planned for Saturday night’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event.

Ray says that based on some of the “inside information” he’s learned, something massive is planned. He said,

“It’s going to be big. Inside information on a need-to-know basis, and I needed to know … I’m telling you, what I found out this morning for the Rumble, big is not the right word. Huge. I’m going to tell you this: As of 8:45 a.m. this morning, there is no easy route in the men’s and women’s Royal Rumble.”

Cody Rhodes has hit 300 days as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Rhodes defeated Roman Reigns to capture the title at WWE WrestleMania 40 (Night Two).

Rhodes has defended the title against the likes of AJ Styles, Logan Paul, Solo Sikoa, and Kevin Owens during his current reign.

Rhodes vs. Owens in a Ladder Match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship will be taking place at tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event.

WWE has released its 2025 Royal Rumble “By The Numbers” video, which you can see below:

You can check out the final card for tonight’s 2025 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event below:

Undisputed WWE Championship Ladder Match:

Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens

Men’s Royal Rumble Match:

John Cena, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntye, LA Knight, Jey Uso, Rey Mysterio, Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, Logan Paul, Penta, Chad Gable, Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Damian Priest, Santos Escobar, Jacob Fatu, 12 More TBA

Women’s Royal Rumble Match:

Nia Jax, Bayley, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Naomi, Liv Morgan, Lyra Valkyria, Ivy Nile, IYO SKY, Chelsea Green, Zelina Vega, Candice LeRae, Piper Niven, 17 More TBA

WWE Tag Team Championships Two Out Of Three Falls Match:

#DIY vs. Motor City Machine Guns

And finally, you can check out the latest betting odds for the men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches below, courtesy of BetOnline:

2025 Men’s Royal Rumble Winner:

* John Cena 1/1

* Seth “Freakin” Rollins 5/4 (+125)

* CM Punk 3/2 (+150)

* The Rock 8/1

* Roman Reigns 12/1

2025 Women’s Royal Rumble Winner:

* Charlotte Flair 1/2

* Bianca Belair 7/4

* Iyo Sky 13/2

* Becky Lynch: 5/1

