Moose made his WWE debut on this week’s episode of NXT, successfully defending the TNA X-Division Title against NXT Heritage Cup Champion Lexis King.

Despite King’s hometown advantage in Cincinnati, Moose triumphed with a Spear, nicknamed “No Jackhammer Needed.”

After the match, Oba Femi interrupted and announced that he would defend the NXT Championship against Moose at NXT Roadblock, calling it a “Titan vs. Titan” showdown.

You can check out some highlights from the match below:

.@LexisKingWWE is doing WHATEVER it takes to get the win in his hometown! 😱#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/KhzZyEQ84o — WWE (@WWE) February 26, 2025

THE RULER vs. THE FACE OF THE FRANCHISE@Obaofwwe will put his NXT Championship on the line against @TheMooseNation at #WWERoadblock in New York City! 🤯#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/yhm4YJIs3W — WWE (@WWE) February 26, 2025

TNA World Champion Joe Hendry attended the New York Islanders vs. New York Rangers game on Tuesday night at the UBS Arena to promote TNA Slammiversary 2025. As you’d expect, that’s the reason he wasn’t featured on this week’s episode of WWE NXT.

TNA will be at the @UBSArena to watch The Islanders vs The Rangers! 👏 👏 pic.twitter.com/XBPFZMZiFW — Joe Hendry (@joehendry) February 24, 2025

The Hardy Boyz (Matt and Jeff Hardy) made their return to the WWE ring after several years on this week’s episode of WWE NXT. They were challenged by the No Quarter Catch Crew (Myles Borne and Tavion Heights), and the Hardys accepted. The match marked their first tag team appearance in WWE since 2019. Jeff sealed the victory for his team with a Swanton Bomb.

After the match, NXT Tag Team Champions Fraxiom (Nathan Frazer and Axiom) confronted The Hardys. While Matt praised Fraxiom, Frazer declared them the greatest tag team in the world, but Jeff argued that The Hardys were the best of all time. Jeff challenged them to a match, which was confirmed by TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella for NXT Roadblock.

The Hardys have had multiple runs in WWE, winning the tag team titles eight times, along with a WCW title reign. Matt left WWE in 2020, and Jeff was released in 2021. They later worked together in AEW and reunited in TNA in 2024.