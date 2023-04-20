AEW has announced an early lineup for next week’s episode of Dynamite.

Jade Cargill will be defending her TBS Championship and undefeated streak against Taya Valkyrie, which has been teased ever since Valkyrie signed with the promotion last month.

Then…Darby Allin will be taking on Sammy Guevara, who defeated Jungle Boy on this evening’s Dynamite, to determine who faces MJF at Double or Nothing for the AEW World Championship.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR DYNAMITE

-Jade Cargill vs. Taya Valkyrie for the TBS Championship

-Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara (winner advances to face MJF at Double or Nothing)