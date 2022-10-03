Earlier this evening top AEW star and current TNT champion Wardlow took to Twitter to issue an open challenge for this week’s edition of Dynamite, where the War Pig added that he would put his TNT title on the line. He writes, “I dare someone to challenge me for the TNT title this Wednesday at the anniversary show. Someone remotely close to my level. Just show up, I’ll be waiting.”

I dare someone to challenge me for the TNT title this Wednesday at the anniversary show. Someone remotely close to my level. Just show up, I’ll be waiting @TonyKhan @AEW #AEWDynamite #IDareYou — Wardlow (@RealWardlow) October 3, 2022

It wouldn’t take long for Wardlow to get what he wants. Tony Khan would confirm on Twitter that the Machine, Brian Cage, would be answering the open challenge call.

This Wednesday, October 5

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

3 Year Anniversary Show

LIVE on @TBSNetwork 8pm ET/7pm CT TNT Championship Open Challenge#MrMayhem @RealWardlow

vs #TheMachine @briancagegmsi See you all on Wednesday night to celebrate 3 great years of #AEWDynamite! pic.twitter.com/Xyg9Bgv2K6 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 3, 2022

This is Cage’s first Dynamite appearance in quite some time. He has appeared semi-regularly on AEW Dark and Dark: Elevation, as well as the last two ROH pay-per-views.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR DYNAMITE:

-Wardlow vs. Brian Cage for the TNT championship

-MJF vs. Wheeler Yuta

-Darby Allin vs. Jay Lethal

-Adam Page vs. RUSH

-The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn celebrate National Scissoring Day

-Luchasaurus In Action

-Toni Storm, Willow Nightingale, & Athena vs. Penelope Ford, Serena Deeb, & Jamie Hayter

-Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara vs. Bryan Danielson & Daniel Garcia