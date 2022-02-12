AEW announced on this evening’s edition of Rampage that top superstar Bryan Danielson will go one-on-one with Lee Moriarty on this Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite on TBS. The bout was made official after Moriarty and Matt Sydal confronted Danielson during an interview segment with Tony Schiavone. You can see the segment below.

After last week’s surprising offer to @JonMoxley, #AmericanDragon @BryanDanielson sets the record straight about his long-term vision for #AEW, and @theleemoriarty seemingly has no problems stepping up…

Tune in to #AEWRampage on @tntdrama right now! pic.twitter.com/JlnRs1Bmm4 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 12, 2022

AEW has also announced that Darby Allin will challenge Sammy Guevara for the TNT championship, as well as Wardlow taking on Max Caster in a qualifier for the Face of the Revolution Ladder match.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR DYNAMITE:

-Sammy Guevara versus Darby Allin for the TNT championship

-Chris Jericho/Jake Hager versus Santana & Ortiz

-Bryan Danielson versus Lee Moriarty

-Thunder Rosa versus Mercedes Martinez no disqualification

-Wardlow versus Max Caster Face of the Revolution qualifier