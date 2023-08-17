Another big matchup has been added to the August 27th AEW All In pay-per-view.
Former world champion Kenny Omega sat-down with Jim Ross for an interview on tonight’s Fight for the Fallen television special, where the cleaner addressed his fallout with new rival, Don Callis. However, Omega would get jumped by Konosuke Takeshita and Bullet Club Gold’s Jay White & Juice Robinson, who beat him down with Ross standing by.
Cameras later cut to Adam Page, who accompanied Omega to the hospital. The Hangman then cut a promo challenging the trio to a six-man tag match at the Wembley Stadium event, where he also revealed that Kota Ibushi will he and Omega’s partner.
UPDATED LINEUP FOR ALL IN
AEW World Championship Match
MJF (c) vs. Adam Cole
AEW Tag Team Championship Match
FTR (c) vs. The Young Bucks
AEW Women’s Championship Match
Hikaru Shida vs. Saraya vs. TBD vs. Toni Storm
Coffin Match:
Sting & Darby Allin vs. Swerve Strickland & AR Fox
ROH Tag Team Championship Match (ZERO HOUR)
Aussie Open (c) vs. Adam Cole & AEW World Champion MJF
Stadium Stampede Match:
Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, TBD) vs. Eddie Kingston, Lucha Bros, Best Friends
Bullet Club Gold (Jay White & Juice Robinson) & Konosuke Takeshita vs. Kenny Omega, Adam Page, Kota Ibushi