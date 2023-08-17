Another big matchup has been added to the August 27th AEW All In pay-per-view.

Former world champion Kenny Omega sat-down with Jim Ross for an interview on tonight’s Fight for the Fallen television special, where the cleaner addressed his fallout with new rival, Don Callis. However, Omega would get jumped by Konosuke Takeshita and Bullet Club Gold’s Jay White & Juice Robinson, who beat him down with Ross standing by.

Cameras later cut to Adam Page, who accompanied Omega to the hospital. The Hangman then cut a promo challenging the trio to a six-man tag match at the Wembley Stadium event, where he also revealed that Kota Ibushi will he and Omega’s partner.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR ALL IN

AEW World Championship Match

MJF (c) vs. Adam Cole

AEW Tag Team Championship Match

FTR (c) vs. The Young Bucks

AEW Women’s Championship Match

Hikaru Shida vs. Saraya vs. TBD vs. Toni Storm

Coffin Match:

Sting & Darby Allin vs. Swerve Strickland & AR Fox

ROH Tag Team Championship Match (ZERO HOUR)

Aussie Open (c) vs. Adam Cole & AEW World Champion MJF

Stadium Stampede Match:

Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, TBD) vs. Eddie Kingston, Lucha Bros, Best Friends

Bullet Club Gold (Jay White & Juice Robinson) & Konosuke Takeshita vs. Kenny Omega, Adam Page, Kota Ibushi