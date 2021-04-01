AEW has announced the following matchups for next week’s edition of Dynamite on TNT, which will feature Dary Allin defending the TNT championship against JD Drake and a trios showdown between Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers taking on Jon Moxley and the Young Bucks. Check out all the bouts below.

-Jon Moxley/Young Bucks versus Kenny Omega/The Good Brothers

-Darby Allin versus JD Drake for the TNT championship

-Tay Conti versus The Bunny

-Jurassic Express versus Bear Country

-The Inner Circle releases first comments since Pinnacle attack