A big update on CM Punk.

The WWE superstar has been back since November, but has only wrestled in a couple of house show matches and the Royal Rumble match, where he suffered a torn triceps that forced him to miss this year’s WrestleMania XL. However, good news as Punk is nearing a return.

WrestleVotes reports this morning that Punk’s return date is set for the end of July. While this means he’ll probably be missing Money In The Bank, that does leave him open for SummerSlam in Cleveland. The Second City Saint did appear at Clash at the Castle, where screwed Drew McIntyre out of the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Stay tuned.