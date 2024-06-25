Ricky Starks has been missing from AEW TV for a while, leading to various rumors.

A Reddit post sparked discussions and memes, suggesting that Starks had legal issues in Calgary last year and had frequently declined AEW’s creative ideas. This post was later deleted but had already spread widely on the internet as most things do.

Fightful Select has since confirmed that Starks had turned down SOME storyline ideas. One source mentioned that the only recent idea he rejected was a breakup and feud with Big Bill. However, claims that Starks wasn’t even considering pitches were not confirmed by anyone the publication spoke to.

Some within AEW criticized Starks, saying he wasn’t cooperative, even though the storyline involving Big Bill was intended to boost both wrestlers’ careers. Starks reportedly felt that Big Bill losing to him wouldn’t be beneficial and preferred an amicable split. This specific pitch was mentioned in the original Reddit post.

Last year, when Starks wasn’t booked for All In, AEW ran a suspension storyline to manage fan reactions. Starks was not keen on tag team matches at that time and was particularly unhappy with the lack of follow-up to his match with Bryan. He felt his booking took a negative turn late last summer, especially after CM Punk left the company, which slowed his momentum.

Starks is medically cleared to compete. There is conflicting information about recent contact between Starks and AEW’s Tony Khan. Internally, there’s a lot of inconsistent information about Starks, and there are no immediate creative plans for him, although this could change.

Regarding the Calgary incident rumors, many AEW sources denied any knowledge of it, and AEW did not comment officially. Starks himself stated he was never in legal trouble in Canada. Those involved in the alleged incident also denied it. No legal issues were filed, and Starks has competed in Canada since. Fightful reached out to local authorities but received no information, and it’s unclear if they could disclose any details. If the incident did occur, everyone alleged to be involved denied it directly to Fightful.

There is speculation that Starks wants to move to WWE, and some in AEW believe this, but there is no concrete information about his contract.