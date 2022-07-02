Fightful Select has a new report regarding the return of top WWE superstar and former multi-time women’s champion, Bayley.

The publication states that WWE have confirmed with them that Bayley is indeed prepping for her return, something that she alluded to on social media earlier this week. No exact timetable has been given but it is mentioned that the Hugger has been in the ring taking reps.

As for tonight’s Money In The Bank premium live event…Bayley was not in Las Vegas as of Friday, but a good portion of the active roster also wasn’t there because they were performing on SmackDown. This is NOT a confirmation that Bayley will be at Money In The Bank, but the timing of the leak could indicate a potential surprise appearance.

Bayley has been out of action since the summer of 2021 after tearing her ACL. She’s been largely absent from programming ever since.

Stay tuned.