On this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Randy Orton and Kevin Owens faced off for the first time since Orton’s return. After Orton’s entrance, Owens interrupted, admitting that he was wrong for attacking Orton and hitting him with a piledriver. Owens expressed regret, saying that while Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn deserved their fate, Orton did not. Owens acknowledged his actions were driven by anger, and he compared himself to Orton, saying they were both human and capable of making mistakes.

Owens suggested they put their differences aside and form a team to challenge for the WWE Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 41. However, Orton rejected the idea, instead threatening to beat Owens down and insulting him by calling him “B*tch Owens B*tch.” Orton stated that the voices in his head were telling him to kick Owens’ head off at WrestleMania 41.

WWE has posted an updated graphic for the Tiffany Stratton vs. Charlotte Flair match at WrestleMania 41, which you can see below:

Update official graphic for Tiffany Stratton v Charlotte Flair at #WrestleMania 41. pic.twitter.com/LWMxagVvzs — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) March 21, 2025

A fan at today’s WWE SmackDown TV tapings in Italy brought a painting of Liv Morgan being portrayed as the Mona Lisa. This led to several fans “praying” in front of it.