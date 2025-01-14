We have several matches announced for next week’s episode of WWE RAW, including Seth Rollins facing off against Drew McIntyre in a WrestleMania XL rematch.

Additionally, The New Day (Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston) will be in action.

Finally, WWE Hall of Famer JBL is set to appear on the show.

You can check out the updated lineup for next week’s episode of WWE RAW below:

* Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre

* JBL to appear.

* The New Day (Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston) to be in action.