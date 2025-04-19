Stephanie Vaquer is ready to take on Roxanne Perez.

Following the conclusion of NXT Stand & Deliver 2025, NXT Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer was interrupted during a backstage photoshoot by none other than Roxanne Perez.

Perez made it clear she wanted a shot at the title, and Vaquer wasted no time responding. Turning to NXT General Manager Ava, she simply said, “I want.”

Triple H recently appeared on the “High Performance Podcast” and opened up about one area where he believes he surpasses Vince McMahon in leading WWE creative – celebrating victories. He explained that while Vince was always focused on the next challenge, he makes a conscious effort to appreciate the wins. He said,

“I used to say to him all the time, I don’t know why you can’t enjoy any of this. You’re like the guy that climbed Mount Everest and got to the top… and then you’re like, is there a bigger hill that I can go up. I can carry the wins better, I can celebrate the wins better, I can enjoy that success.”

Triple H also reflected on how his serious heart issues in 2021 shifted his perspective on both life and work, ultimately leading to his retirement from in-ring competition. He said,

“I do think that my health scare in that moment in time made me realize that none of this is the end of the world. Sometimes you have a bad day, some days it rains, next day the sun comes out.”

During a recent appearance on the “Insight” podcast, former world champion Kevin Owens reflected on his “physically demanding” WWE tryout that led to his hiring by the company.

Owens signed with WWE in 2014 and debuted in NXT in December of that year. He continues to work for WWE and recently signed a new contract earlier this year.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On his WWE tryout session: “Then Matt Bloom, who at the time was not the head trainer of the PC, was just one of the trainers said, ‘Come here.’ So I went, and it was just me and Canyon Ceman. All the trainers were lined up, and they were like, cut a promo. So I cut that promo, and then they’re like, ‘Okay, thanks.’ I knew the basis of what I was gonna say — I was ready — but they just dropped it on us … promos were supposed to be next day, but they asked me anyway.”

On the difficulty of WWE tryouts: “So the tryouts are hard. They’re very hard. They’re very physically demanding. They’re basically like blow-up drills, nonstop. It’s really not about trying to see if you’re in amazing shape, because they can mold you into shape at the Performance Center. It’s really to see the heart you have and the attitude you have.”