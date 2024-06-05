Tonight’s AEW Dynamite takes place from the Blue FCU Arena in Loveland, Colorado and will be broadcast on the TBS station. Fightful Select has since released a report revealing several backstage AEW notes, which you can check out below.

-Top AEW star and current International Champion Will Ospreay has this week off. He worked Double or Nothing, Dynamite, and Collision straight through the previous week. He’ll be returning on June 12th.

-Former women’s champion Britt Baker was in Los Angeles last week, but it is not known if she was at the AEW tapings.

-Parker Boudreaux, who recently departed AEW, has started with OVW.

-Lio Rush recently returned to AEW. AEW is open to using him in the future.

-Rhea Ripley was backstage at AEW Double or Nothing to visit. She is currently out of action with an injury.