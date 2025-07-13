In the opening bout of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event XL, Randy Orton picked up a win over Drew McIntyre, thanks to a timely assist from Jelly Roll, who got the upper hand on Logan Paul at ringside.

Frustrated by the distraction, McIntyre retaliated after the bell, laying out Jelly Roll with a Claymore Kick.

Later backstage, Orton and Jelly Roll confirmed plans to team up at WWE SummerSlam 2025, making their match official for the two-night event set for August 2nd and 3rd.



Goldberg made his signature walk to the ring for his retirement match with Doug Dellinger, Josh Barnett, Gage Goldberg, Ernest ‘The Cat’ Miller, and Chuck Zito.

Following his loss to GUNTHER, Goldberg cut a heartfelt retirement promo, thanking fans for their support through the decades. After the show went off the air, Cody Rhodes hit the ring and paid tribute to the now-retired WWE Hall of Famer.

Solo Sikoa successfully retained the United States Championship against Jimmy Uso at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event XL, with a pivotal assist from Talla Tonga.

Following the match, Tonga joined Sikoa, Tonga Loa, and JC Mateo in a post-match assault on Big Jim — until Jacob Fatu made a surprise return, storming the ring and taking out the group. Fatu confronted Tonga in a tense standoff and ultimately came out on top.

Sikoa has now held the United States Title for 14 days, having won it from Fatu on June 28 at WWE Night of Champions: Riyadh.