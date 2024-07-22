A huge update on Bobby Lashley.

It was reported over the weekend that the Almignty One’s WWE contract was set to expire soon, and that he had internally already been pulled from the company website. Lashley has been relatively absent from programming the last few months along with his old manager, MVP.

According to the Wrestling Observer, both Lashley and MVP are expected to be leaving WWE. A big portion of the report claims that the duo plan to reunite the popular Hurt Business faction, with AEW being a potential place for them to do it. Shelton Benjamin is also mentioned as a part of the reunion. Cedric Alexander would be unable to join as he is still on the WWE roster. However, since Lashley and MVP are still under WWE contract, this is only being discussed but no official offers have been made.

Since returning to WWE in 2018 Lashley has held almost every major championship aside from the Undisputed Universal title. He formed the Hurt Business in 2020 before the group disbanded and he got aligned with The Street Profits.

