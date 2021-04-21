During his recent appearance on WINCLY, Hugo Savinovich spoke on the interview he had with Andrade and how he believes it led to Charlotte Flair being held off the Wrestlemania 37 card. Here’s what he had to say:

Oh definitely. As a matter of fact, the scary part is that throughout the interview, on purpose, I tried to speak English because I wanted to make sure there was some evidence in English because, usually, they translate to Vince and the people, and they don’t even translate correctly. So I wanted to make sure that we were on the same page as far as he was very upset and that he said, ‘I don’t want to say anything more because I don’t want her to suffer the consequences,’ but how much more can you suffer when you were not listened to? This is what people are forgetting. They, as a couple, but as professionals, went with some great ideas, creative ideas to do things together.

Andrade said Triple H and Vince didn’t know he was back already for two months. The owner of the company and the big boss, Triple H, did not know, and they were given the runaround with creative and this and that, and they were very upset. Finally, when they realized that he wanted to go, they offered him more money. Then [he would] to go to NXT, but when you heard him talk from the heart, you got the feeling that money was not going to keep him there, but it wasn’t like he wanted to leave. But they were killing his dreams. I remember when I interviewed Primo Colon, Eddie Colon, he said, ‘WWE killed my passion for wrestling,’ and that hurt me because this kid grew up with the legends. The [Bruiser] Brody’s, the Abdullah the Butcher’s, the Flair’s, the Brisco’s and for Primo Colon to say WWE just killed the passion, fortunately, he’s got it back, but that’s how bad it was.

I don’t know what’s going to happen. I know that Charlotte came back, but I don’t think things are that cool because that’s her man. As you recall, I was married to Wendi Richter, who was WWF Women’s Champion. The Original Montreal Screwjob was not in Montreal. It was at The Garden. Things happened and Wendi wanted to kill [The Fabulous] Moolah and ran out of the building, but before, when Vince wanted me to work for him, I said to him I did not think that it was a good idea to have two checks of the same household coming out from him because if he got upset with her or me, he would probably fire the two of us. It is tough when you’re a couple and you work for the same boss because anything can happen, even if they don’t want to admit it. You’re going to pay the price. Her price, Charlotte, was to miss WrestleMania, and then the next day, it was like nothing happened. She kicked everybody’s ass, and wow, this is very strange.