A lot has been made about bad decisions in the now defunct World Championship Wrestling promotion being made because of Hulk Hogan having creative control in his contract and forcing it on occasion.

During a recent appearance on “IMPAULSIVE with Logan Paul,” the pro wrestling legend disputed these claims.

“I called Eric (Bischoff) up, ‘Who is your third man?’ We’re going to go with Sting.’ ‘Bro, he’s not WWE.’ Scott and Kev are WWE,” Hogan recalled, when talking about the decision to have him join nWo in its’ formative stages. “Sting has nothing to do (with WWE). I’m WWE from head to toe. I’m the third man. Eric goes, ‘Really, will you do it?’ ‘Yeah, I’ll do it.’ Eric didn’t even believe I would do it. I flew on a jet to Daytona and hid out in a hotel room. I told Eric, ‘Call me when the last match is in the ring before the main event.’ Eric didn’t even think I was coming from the hotel. He had Sting ready to go. They didn’t believe I would do it.”

Hogan continued, “I had creative control. I never used it. Never used it the whole time. I didn’t use it this night either. When I walked out, Scott and Kevin almost shit. They had no idea I was coming out. It was kinda cool.”

