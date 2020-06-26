Hulk Hogan Back “On The Table” at Doctor’s Office, This Week’s WWE NXT Injury Report Video

– Below is the latest WWE NXT Injury Report video with Matt Camp. Camp only had one storyline injury to report this week, noting that Damian Priest complained of back and rib pains following his loss to Cameron Grimes.
Camp said Priest’s symptoms will be monitored. WWE did an injury angle before the show where Priest was attacked outside of the Performance Center by Grimes, but he came out for the match anyway, with his ribs taped up.
– WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan noted on Twitter today that he was back at the doctor’s office.
“Once again I find myself on the table,” Hogan said in the Twitter video below, apparently taking earlier today at his doctor’s office.
He captioned the tweet with, “Ouch once again brother HH”
There’s no word yet on why The Hulkster was on the table today, but we will keep you updated. He noted back in late March that he suffered a torn right biceps while training for a potential ring return.
You can see Hogan’s full tweet below:
Ouch once again brother HH pic.twitter.com/Y4gq2TMbr2
— Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) June 26, 2020
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
- Tessa Blanchard Released from Impact Wrestling and Stripped of Championship
- WWE’s Coronavirus Situation Described as a Mess, Details on Concern Within WWE and More from This Week’s Testing
- Vickie Guerrero Says She Is Moving on from WWE, Comments on WWE Helping After Eddie Guerrero’s Death
- Details on a Backstage Fight at the Recent Impact TV Tapings
- Spoiler News and Notes for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Dave Crist Reportedly Removed From IMPACT Locker Room After Failing To Apologize To Rich Swann For Injury
- The Young Bucks Get New “Christian AF” T-Shirts, Bray Wyatt Comments
- Liv Morgan Calls WWE Out Over Photos of Loss to Natalya on RAW
- Triple H Talks Relationship With Undertaker, Vince Forgetting To Book Them For Mania 17, How They’ve Discussed Retiring and more
- Michael “PS” Hayes Responds to Titus O’Neil Comments from George Floyd Press Conference, Titus Thanks Him
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Released WWE Superstars Apparently Headed to Impact Wrestling
- Drew McIntyre Insults Lana In Response to Her Comments on Sleeping with Him
- JBL and Bubba Ray Dudley on Race and Their Tag Teams, JBL on When Ron Simmons Nixed Storyline Idea