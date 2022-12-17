WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan discussed his brief masked tenure as Mr. America in 2003 when making an appearance on Ringside Collectibles’ YouTube channel, explaining:

As Mr. America, Hogan competed in three matches, defeating Roddy Piper at WWE Judgment Day 2003, falling to Sean O’Haire on SmackDown by countout, and finally the six-man tag match.

“I thought that Mr. America was going to kind of do like the Midnight Rider thing that Dusty Rhodes did in Florida – be around for two, three years, mess up all the main events. When I got there, we had a six-man tag and of course, I thought Mr. America was going to rock on and be a huge angle, and they said ‘Hey brother, you’re doing the job tonight.’ And I went ‘Hmm, I guess this isn’t going very far’ […]I just figured they didn’t like the gimmick, so at the end of the match, I kind of pulled the mask up if you guys remember. and showed everybody it was me.”

H/T to Wrestling Inc.